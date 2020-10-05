Monday Is The Last Day To Register To Vote In Florida

Monday is the last day to register to vote in the 2020 presidential election. Florida residents wishing to cast their ballot on November 3rd need to make sure they’re registered to vote.

To check your registration or to register for the first time, go online to www.registertovoteflorida.gov.

You can register online or print a registration form from that website and turn it in to your local supervisor of elections.

A Florida drivers’ license or ID, the date the license or ID was issued, and the last 4 digits of your social security number are required to register.

Florida and its 29 electoral college votes have become a focal point in the 2020 election.

The I4 corridor in particular is seen as a key swing district in a key swing state.