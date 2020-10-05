© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Monday Is The Last Day To Register To Vote In Florida

By Talia Blake
Published October 5, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT
Vote Here signs

Monday is the last day to register to vote in the 2020 presidential election. Florida residents wishing to cast their ballot on November 3rd need to make sure they’re registered to vote. 

To check your registration or to register for the first time, go online to www.registertovoteflorida.gov.

You can register online or print a registration form from that website and turn it in to your local supervisor of elections. 

A Florida drivers’ license or ID, the date the license or ID was issued, and the last 4 digits of your social security number are required to register.

Florida and its 29 electoral college votes have become a focal point in the 2020 election. 

The I4 corridor in particular is seen as a key swing district in a key swing state. 

Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
