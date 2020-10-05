© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Voting Rights Group Donates $7 Million To Help Pay Off Fines And Fees

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 5, 2020 at 7:42 AM EDT
Photo: Tiffany Tertipes
Photo: Tiffany Tertipes

One organization is helping to restore the voting rights of South Florida residents for future elections.
The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition announced last week Friday that it will donate $7 million dollars to people with felony convictions in Miami-Dade County. Under Amendment 4, those who have finished their sentence are eligible to vote but they must also pay off any court fines or fees. Organizers say the money will help as many as 8,000 people.

