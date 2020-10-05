© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Delta strengthens into a hurricane in Caribbean

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 5, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Delta has rapidly strengthened into a hurricane in the Caribbean, aiming to hit Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula potentially as a major storm before striking the U.S. Gulf coast later in the week.

Southeastern Mexico is still soaked from Tropical Storm Gamma which hit its popular coastal resorts over the weekend.

Delta had been forecast to strike western Cuba, but shifted a bit to the west Monday putting it on a path to scrape the Yucatan early Wednesday.

A hurricane warning was in effect for the Cuban province of Pinar del Rio and in Mexico, from Tulum to Rio Lagartos, as well as Cozumel.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
