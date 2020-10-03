© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Surge in new GOP voters puts pressure on Florida Democrats

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 3, 2020 at 6:37 AM EDT
Photo: Dan Dennis
Photo: Dan Dennis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republicans in Florida are narrowing the voter registration gap with Democrats, underscoring the state's status as a crucial battleground in November.

Even though Democrats have historically had a voter registration edge in Florida, they have been unable to capitalize on that advantage and have lost a string of high-profile election contests.

With just days to go before Monday's voter registration deadline, both parties are making a final push to grow their voter rolls.

The state Democratic Party is downplaying the surging Republican numbers, as the party has built a wide lead in the number of voters requesting absentee ballots — voters, who they say are more likely to vote.

elections2020Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
