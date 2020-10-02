© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
President Donald Trump Cancels Rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport Planned for Friday

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 2, 2020 at 1:55 AM EDT
Trump has canceled a campaign stop at Orlando Sanford International Airport today after testing positive for coronavirus.


The event at the Sanford International Airport which was scheduled for 7 pm Friday has been canceled after President Trump and the first lady both tested positive for coronavirus. 

In a tweet, Trump said he and his wife Melania would, “begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this together.”

Trump’s close advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus hours earlier. 

Rallies in Wisconsin planned for today have also been canceled while a call to discuss high-risk seniors and the coronavirus will move forward as planned.

There is no word yet on whether Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump has tested positive for coronavirus after visiting Orlando earlier this week. 

