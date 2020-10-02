LGBT + Center in Orlando Receives Grant to Expand Senior Program

The LGBT + Center received a 2,500 dollar grant from State Farm that will expand its Older Wiser Learners - or OWL - program for seniors.

Executive Director George Wallace says the program staff have continued to conduct weekly phone check-ins and provide other services during the pandemic.

“And we also in partnership with Salvation Army. We’ve been distributing food boxes as well. So we’ve been keeping them engaged while we’ve been not having groups meet in the building.”

Wallace says part of their outreach also includes free mental health support in the form of virtual counselors.

“We want to make sure that everyone is doing well and when we notice that someone is not engaging, we’ll do an extra reach out to them. To make sure that they’re ok. And we also offer free mental health counseling."

Wallace said even pre-coronavirus, LGBT seniors were twice as likely to experience social isolation than their straight peers.

The OWL program is open to anyone 55 and older. Senior socials are usually held at the Center on Wednesday mornings at 10 am.

