© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Seminole County residents lead the state in self-response to 2020 Census

By Joe Byrnes
Published October 1, 2020 at 5:36 AM EDT
A couple of census tracts in Sanford had self-response rates under 50, but otherwise Seminole County households did a good job responding to the 2020 Census. Image: U.S. Census Bureau
A couple of census tracts in Sanford had self-response rates under 50, but otherwise Seminole County households did a good job responding to the 2020 Census. Image: U.S. Census Bureau

Seminole leads all Florida counties in self-reporting for the 2020 Census as the national count nears its end.

Data collection could wrap up next week or at the end of October. The question is in the federal courts.

But so far in Seminole County, about 73 percent of households have self-reported, mostly by answering a questionnaire at 2020Census-dot-gov.

Community Services Director Rebecca Hammock credits the civic-mindedness of Seminole residents, the county's Complete Count Committee, its Census Response Team and effective advertising and outreach.

"And the cities have done a lot of messaging through social media as well as even sent out postcards to hard-to-count areas," she said.

Now census workers are visiting homes that haven't responded. They have finished about 90 percent of the follow-up work.

If the county has a little more time, Hammock says, it will continue to focus efforts on those challenging areas where residents may not trust the process.

Tags
2020 censusSeminole County FloridaCentral Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details