Orange County Navigates The New Normal As Florida Reopens Amid Ongoing Pandemic

By Matthew Peddie
Published October 1, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
Photo: Orange County YouTube
Florida’s now in phase 3 of recovery from COVID-19, with bars, restaurants and businesses allowed to reopen.

The governor’s announcement last week, though, sent local authorities scrambling: figuring out how to interpret the order and keep mask ordinances in place while coronavirus cases continue, even as the state relaxes rules around the pandemic. 

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says communication between the governor and local authorities needs to improve.

He joins the program to talk about the county’s approach- and the impact of the ongoing recession- including thousands of layoffs at Disney. 

Listen to the interview in the player at top.

