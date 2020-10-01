Meteorologists Are Monitoring Two Areas in the Tropics for Potential Development

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are monitoring two areas in the tropics for potential development.

Meteorologist Dr. Athena Masson says that these tropical waves could become depressions this weekend but their path and strength remain uncertain at this time.

"Environmental conditions are favorable ahead of these two disturbances. However, the Gulf of Mexico is producing higher vertical wind shear which could prevent these systems from strengthening in the coming days. Regardless, Floridians need to stay alert as October is generally when South Florida sees an increase in direct landfalls, some of which could occur with limited preparation time." Although there are many unknowns in this forecast, Dr. Masson reminds us that there are two full months remaining in the Atlantic Hurricane Season, and that remaining prepared for any storm is always a good idea.