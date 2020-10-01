© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Meteorologists Are Monitoring Two Areas in the Tropics for Potential Development

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 1, 2020 at 12:37 PM EDT
Photo: Hurricane Center
Photo: Hurricane Center

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are monitoring two areas in the tropics for potential development.

Meteorologist Dr. Athena Masson says that these tropical waves could become depressions this weekend but their path and strength remain uncertain at this time.
"Environmental conditions are favorable ahead of these two disturbances. However, the Gulf of Mexico is producing higher vertical wind shear which could prevent these systems from strengthening in the coming days. Regardless, Floridians need to stay alert as October is generally when South Florida sees an increase in direct landfalls, some of which could occur with limited preparation time." Although there are many unknowns in this forecast, Dr. Masson reminds us that there are two full months remaining in the Atlantic Hurricane Season, and that remaining prepared for any storm is always a good idea.

Tags
Central Florida NewsstormhurricaneStorms
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details