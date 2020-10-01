© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Democrats post wide lead in mail-in ballot requests

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 1, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT
Photo: Tiffany Tertipes
Photo: Tiffany Tertipes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Democrats are building a substantial lead in mail-in ballot requests for November's presidential election.

The Florida secretary of state's office shows that 2.4 million Democrats have requested a mail-in ballot, compared with 1.6 million Republicans.

That's a major difference from 2016 when both sides had 1.3 million requests. President Donald Trump won Florida by 113,000 votes in 2016.

Florida Democratic Party officials say the gap shows its voters are enthused to vote for Joe Biden. Republican officials say they aren't worried, that their voters will show up in person at the polls. Political analysts say the Democrats still need to get supporters to return the ballots.

