© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Audit finds flaws with Florida's safe schools office

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 1, 2020 at 6:27 AM EDT
Photo: Nguyen Khanh Ly
Photo: Nguyen Khanh Ly

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Office of Safe Schools hasn’t been carrying out all of its statutory responsibilities.

That's the finding of the state's auditor general in a report released this week.

The report found the office was understaffed and not fully carrying out responsibilities in a law implemented after 17 people were fatally shot at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018.

The office is part of the Department of Education.

The department replied that it was taking an “all hands on deck” approach to complying with the law. The audit said the law requires the Office of Safe Schools to take oversight — not other department offices or private vendors.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details