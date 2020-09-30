© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Sumter County's 21% positivity linked to COVID-19 cases at Coleman prison complex

By Joe Byrnes
Published September 30, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT
The Coleman Federal Correctional Complex in Sumter County. Photo: Joe Byrnes

An increase in COVID-19 cases in Sumter County is tied to newly reported data from the federal prison complex in Coleman.

But The Villages retirement community also added 20 new cases  Wednesday.

The new cases are being reported as The Villages prepares to revive its social life, with nightly concerts beginning Monday on the town squares, and club activities in the recreation centers.

Sumter County added 61 new positive tests on Tuesday and one additional death, bringing its death toll to 70. The positivity rate was 9.4% on Monday and more than 21% on Tuesday.

A health department spokeswoman says cases from Coleman are contributing to the spike.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons reports 257 active cases among prisoners there and 106 among staff. So far, three inmates have died.

 

