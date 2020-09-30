© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Law Enforcement Officials, OneBlood Call on Coronavirus Survivors to Donate Convalescent Plasma

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 30, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT
Photo: LuAnn Hunt
Photo: LuAnn Hunt

Survivors can donate every 28 days as long as they have antibodies.

FBI special agent Rachel Rojas says she still can’t taste or smell months after getting coronavirus twice. 

But Rojas says giving back to the community and saving lives by donating convalescent plasma has offered her new hope. 

“But it was painless. It was professional. The staff were tremendous, comforting. It was just a great opportunity. And I’m very fortunate that I had the opportunity to donate.”

Leon County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Salvo was sick with coronavirus for about twelve days in August. He says he’s already donated twice, and it’s a simple way to save lives.

“I hate needles. I mean it was painless. As everyone said everyone at OneBlood was very professional. Just made it as painless and as easy as possible. It’s just about an hour of your time.”

To donate plasma to OneBlood, a person needs to be fourteen days symptom-free of COVID-19 and have at least one positive test result. 
