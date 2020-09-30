© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Democrats Respond to "Stand By" Statement From Trump

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 30, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT
President Donald Trump failed to condemn white supremacist groups when directly asked during Tuesday’s debate.

Instead he referenced the far right Proud Boys, telling them to: “stand back and stand by”. Fort Lauderdale Democratic Rep. Bobby Dubose says that’s unacceptable.
“His call to white supremacist group The Proud Boys to stand by, and telling his followers to go to the polls and watch them is straight up voter suppression.” The Proud Boys have been banned from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. But on the social media site Parler, the group’s chairman responded to Trump saying he is standing by. Correction: this story has been updated with the accurate quote from President Trump during Tuesday night's debate.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur
