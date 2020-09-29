Your Tuesday Coronavirus Update: Florida Adds More Than 3,000 New Cases; Positivity Rate Ticks Up

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Florida Adds More Than 3,000 New Cases; Positivity Rate Ticks Up

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health reported 3,266 new cases Tuesday, a jump from Monday's report which saw 810 cases added. The cumulative case count is now 704,568, after passing the 700,000 mark on Sunday.

The DOH reported 110 new deaths. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 14,313 people in Florida, including 170 non-residents.

The percent positive rate for new cases in the latest report was 5.01%, compared to 4.22% the day before. Percent positivity for new cases has ranged from 5.85% to 4.04% over the last 14 days. Some 70,893 Florida residents were tested Monday.

The Agency for Health Care Administration listed 2,420 people as hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase from last week.

On Friday 2,138 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Hospitalizations hit a peak in July with around 9,500 people in hospital with COVID-19.



Here's a round up of stories you may have missed:

Orange County Leaders Urge Residents to Observe Health Precautions During Phase Three Reopening

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

After Gov. Ron DeSantis moved to a phase three reopening plan, Orange County leaders are warning businesses to keep health precautions in place as they could be liable if patrons get coronavirus. Read more here.

Rep. Eskamani Says Phase Three Reopening Could Put More Theme Park Workers At Risk

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Central Florida lawmakers say Gov. Ron DeSantis might be endangering Florida workers with preexisting health conditions by reopening the state. The state moved to phase three on Friday. Read more here.

COVID-19 Deaths Top 1 Million. How These 5 Countries Are Driving the Pandemic

Nurith Aizenman, NPR

The coronavirus pandemic has now killed at least 1 million people worldwide. That's according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University. Read more here.

COVID-19 Complicates Cancer Fight For North Florida Man

Tom Flanigan, WFSU

Fighting a single life-threatening illness is bad enough. But Guy Nichols recently battled two at once. Read more here.

Nightly concerts, live shows, club activity set to resume in The Villages

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Social life in The Villages reopens next month, after being largely shut down since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.

The coronavirus pandemic has now killed at least 1 million people worldwide. That's according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University.