When Will We Stop Wearing Masks?

Things in Florida appear to be returning to normal, but the coronavirus pandemic still continues.

It'll likely be a while before we return to the old normal when we didn't have to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Dr. Bindu Mayi is an infectious diseases expert at Nova Southeastern University. She says there has to be a safe and effective vaccine to stop the spread of COVID-19. "If enough of us get vaccinated, that we stop that chain of transmission. When that happens, and we know that by monitoring it over a few incubation periods, it's to make sure that no new cases emerge. With the continual testing, not just here in the United States but across the world." Mayi says the spread could be slowed earlier if everybody wears facial coverings and follows other public health guidelines. There have been just over 700,000 cases of the coronavirus reported in Florida.