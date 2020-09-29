© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

When Will We Stop Wearing Masks?

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 29, 2020 at 4:07 AM EDT
Photo: Vera Davidova
Photo: Vera Davidova

Things in Florida appear to be returning to normal, but the coronavirus pandemic still continues.

It'll likely be a while before we return to the old normal when we didn't have to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Dr. Bindu Mayi is an infectious diseases expert at Nova Southeastern University. She says there has to be a safe and effective vaccine to stop the spread of COVID-19. "If enough of us get vaccinated, that we stop that chain of transmission. When that happens, and we know that by monitoring it over a few incubation periods, it's to make sure that no new cases emerge. With the continual testing, not just here in the United States but across the world." Mayi says the spread could be slowed earlier if everybody wears facial coverings and follows other public health guidelines. There have been just over 700,000 cases of the coronavirus reported in Florida.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details