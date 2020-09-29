© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Voter Registration Deadline Looms for Presidential Election

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 29, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT
Photo: Jon Sailer
Photo: Jon Sailer

Monday, Oct. 5, is the final day to register to vote for Floridians who want to participate in the 2020 general election.

In addition to the race for president, the ballot will include Congressional and legislative contests, six proposed constitutional amendments, judicial seats and numerous local races.
As of August 31st, there were just over 14 million registered voters in Florida. 5.2 million of them are Democrats, and five million are Republicans. Another 3.8 million citizens are registered with minor or no party affiliation. Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley says there are plenty of ways for new Florida voters to get registered before Monday. “ You can get registered online, you can come into my office, you can go to one of our branch sites. There are lots of ways to get registered to vote, but if you do want to take part in this election, make sure you get your registration into us by October 5th.” As the registration deadline approaches, other Floridians are already voting. Numbers from the state Division of Elections show more than 34,000 vote-by-mail ballots have already been turned in. Over half of them are from voters registered as Democrats. Nearly 5.1 million people have requested vote-by-mail ballots, which started going out last week. Register to vote at  registertovoteflorida.gov

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
