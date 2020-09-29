Tampa airport says it will test passengers for coronavirus

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa International Airport announced Tuesday that it will be the first in the nation to test passengers for the coronavirus in the terminal.

The Florida airport and BayCare Health System will offer voluntary testing for any passenger departing from or arriving at the airport.

The tests are open to anyone who's flown, or is flying, within three days, and can show proof of travel. There will be two types of tests for passengers: a rapid antigen test, which costs $57, and a polymerase chain reaction swab, which costs $125.

During a news conference, airport officials said passengers will be encouraged to take the more expensive swab three days before departure.

Results for that test should arrive within 48 hours. The antigen test results will come back the same day.