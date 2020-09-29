© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Strong Cold Front Could Bring Severe Storms

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 29, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT
Photo: Timothy Meinberg
Photo: Timothy Meinberg

A strong cold front is pushing through our area this evening and creating the potential for severe storms.

Meteorologist Dr. Athena Masson says that localized flash flooding will be possible tonight along with strong wind gusts.
"As the cold front continues moving through our area, strong thunderstorms containing potentially damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall remain a threat. I'm expecting most of these strong storms to remain near and north of the I-10 corridor. Later tonight, skies will clear from the northwest to southeast and temperatures will cool into the 50s and 60s as the front moves completely through." The passage of the cold front will usher in fall-like conditions with below average temperatures and drier weather which should last into the upcoming weekend.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details