Orange County Nonprofits Can Apply For CARES Act Funding

By Talia Blake
Published September 29, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT
Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Image: Tracy O via flickr

Nonprofit organizations in Orange County struggling financially because of  the coronavirus pandemic, can apply for federal assistance.

Orange County nonprofits can now apply for up to$5,000 in federal CARES Act funding. The money can be used for computer software or software, cell phone or cell phone service, and protective equipment. Organizations must be located in Orange County and have served county residents since January 1st to be eligible. 

To apply, visit ocflCARES.org

Applications are due October 19 and payments are expected to be processed and mail at the end of November.

Talia Blake
