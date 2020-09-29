© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Inclusion And Diversity In Space Exploration

By Brendan Byrne
Published September 29, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT
NASA scientist Geronimo Villanueva. Photo: NASA
NASA scientist Geronimo Villanueva. Photo: NASA

NASA and other space and science agencies are striving to diversify their workforces, but there’s still a long way to go. As the country grapples with racial inequality, so do these organizations. Are We There Yet’s Nelly Ontiveros speaks with NASA scientist Geronimo Villanueva during Hispanic Heritage month to talk about efforts to get a more diverse group of STEM students and professionals and what the future corps of deep space explorers might look like.

Then, when talking about future exploration ambitions, language matters. The Atlantic’s Marina Koren writes about the language of space policy leaders, and how it shapes the direction of programs and the perception of space exploration. We’ll talk with Koren about her latest piece which examines the Trump administration’s language of 'manifest destiny' and its effects on space policy.

