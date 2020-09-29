© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
HMSHost Says It Will Fire 782 Furloughed Workers on October 15

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 29, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT
Photo: Danielle Prieur
Photo: Danielle Prieur

Orlando International Airport workers and state and local leaders protested a concessionaire’s decision to fire hundreds of furloughed workers next month. 

HMSHost sent a letter to 782 furloughed concessions workers that their positions would be terminated as of October 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Congressman Darren Soto was on the picket line with the workers outside Terminal A. 

He said he’s returning to Washington this week to hopefully pass another coronavirus relief package that would help these workers. 

“Money will flow then through the airport, and to the airlines, and to vendors around the airport. And we need to make sure when that happens, workers are being rehired on.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/darren-soto-clip-one.wav"][/audio]

Maria Gonzalez was a cashier at Sbarro. She says she misses her customers and just wants her job back. 

"And that's why we're doing this. We’re trying to secure our jobs. We don’t want to lose our jobs. We want to go back to work when flights increases."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/13014_AIRPORT_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

HMSHost has received more than 7 million dollars in federal relief from the airport. 
Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
