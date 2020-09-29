Fishkind Conversations: Economics Of A "Phase 3" Reopening

In a surprise move on Friday, Spetember 25, 2020, Governor Ron DeSantis shifted Florida to “Phase 3” reopening, lifting capacity limitations on all businesses, including restaurants, bars, and attractions.

The order also suspends any fines imposed for violating COVID-19 restrictions, including masks, and prohibits any COVID-19 ordinance from preventing anyone from working or operating a business.

90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston asked economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind about the economic implications of this executive order.

