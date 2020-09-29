© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
DeSantis: Millions Of Rapid Test Kits On The Way To Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 29, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT
Millions of rapid test kits for the coronavirus will soon be on their way to the neediest Floridians - courtesy of the federal government. The announcement came from Gov. Ron DeSantis today in Clearwater.

The governor says the state will be getting 6 1/2 million rapid coronavirus test kits. First on the list for distribution will be high-risk nursing homes, long-term care facilities and hospitals. DeSantis said the tests are part of the 150 million kits purchased by the federal government. He said what sets these kits apart is they can produce results after only 15 minutes. "All the stuff is right there. So if a senior center were to get a couple of these, they pretty much don't need anything else than what's already in the box, locked and loaded, ready to go." DeSantis says the next priority for distribution would be schools. He expects about 400,000 tests to be done per week.

