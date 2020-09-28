© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Rep. Eskamani Says Phase Three Reopening Could Put More Theme Park Workers At Risk

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 28, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT
Photo: Jelleke Vanooteghem @ilumire
Photo: Jelleke Vanooteghem @ilumire

Central Florida lawmakers say Gov. Ron DeSantis might be endangering Florida workers with preexisting health conditions by reopening the state. The state moved to phase three on Friday.

The governor’s executive order will allow theme parks in Orlando to reopen at full capacity when officials choose.

Rep. Anna Eskamani says this means workers who are at the highest risk of contracting coronavirus but are currently furloughed might be called back to work.

“They could be terminated for that and then potentially ineligible for benefits moving forward which is one way the state can kick people off the unemployment system.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/anna-clip-one.wav"][/audio]

Eskmani says that's a problem in a county that already has one of the highest unemployment rates in the state.

“Right now in Central Florida, we have an unemployment rate that is around 11 percent, we’re one of the highest, probably the highest in the state of Florida for the unemployment rate. SeaWorld has fired, has laid off more staff, meanwhile they are now announcing rehires. And yet many of these workers that were laid off are going to have to reapply with the hope they’ll get their job back.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/13007_ANNA_DANIELLE-.wav"][/audio]

In a statement, Disney said they will not make any immediate changes, while SeaWorld says they will evolve procedures based on state and local government recommendations.

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.

coronavirus Central Florida News Health
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
