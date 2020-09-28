Florida police break up big college parties as virus spreads

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — As coronavirus cases spike among Florida State University students, local police say they broke up a party at an off-campus student apartment complex that involved about 700 vehicles and more than 1,000 attendees.

Tallahassee police reported Sunday that it was one of a dozen large gatherings they broke up over the weekend. Police said the vehicles at the student apartment complex were blocking travel lanes.

A Leon County sheriff’s helicopter was used to help disburse the crowd. Florida State University reported that more than 1,400 students had tested positive for COVID-19 through Sept. 18.

The university updates its coronavirus numbers weekly.