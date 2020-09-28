© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida police break up big college parties as virus spreads

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 28, 2020 at 5:49 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — As coronavirus cases spike among Florida State University students, local police say they broke up a party at an off-campus student apartment complex that involved about 700 vehicles and more than 1,000 attendees.

Tallahassee police reported Sunday that it was one of a dozen large gatherings they broke up over the weekend. Police said the vehicles at the student apartment complex were blocking travel lanes.

A Leon County sheriff’s helicopter was used to help disburse the crowd. Florida State University reported that more than 1,400 students had tested positive for COVID-19 through Sept. 18.

The university updates its coronavirus numbers weekly.

coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
