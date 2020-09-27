© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida reports 107 new COVID-19 deaths, 2,795 new cases

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 27, 2020 at 5:09 AM EDT
Photo: CDC @cdc
Photo: CDC @cdc

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is reporting 107 new resident coronavirus deaths days after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he’s lifting restrictions on restaurant capacity.

The state Department of Health on Saturday reported 2,795 new confirmed cases of the disease, bringing its total to just under 699,000 people infected by the virus.

Overall, 14,190 people have died in Florida during the pandemic, including 168 non-residents.

There were 2,109 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday morning, or 26 fewer than the day before.

