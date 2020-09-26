© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump's coronavirus remarks weigh on minds of senior voters

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 26, 2020 at 5:11 AM EDT
Photo: BBH Singapore
Photo: BBH Singapore

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s remarks at a campaign event in Ohio this week reverberated all the way to a sparkling waterfront in Florida, where senior citizens parsed his assessment of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump said that COVID-19 was seriously affecting “virtually nobody” under the age of 18 and sought to frame the pandemic as largely impacting older Americans as he argued for school districts to resume in-person learning.

Florida, where 34 percent of the population is over the age of 55, is a potential swing state for Trump’s re-election campaign.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden has made some inroads among older voters there, according to recent polls, but the coronavirus could affect the race in profound ways.

Tags
coronaviruselections2020Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details