Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 26, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT
Photo: Mike Pence

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

The move on Saturday caps a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary that will resonate for a generation.

He also hopes it will boost his reelection effort as he looks to fend off Democrat Joe Biden.

Republican senators are lining up for a swift confirmation of Barrett before the Nov. 3 election, as they aim to lock in conservative gains in the federal judiciary before a potential transition of power.

Trump hailed Barrett as “a woman of remarkable intellect and character,” saying he had studied her record closely before making the pick.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
