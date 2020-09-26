© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Local Community Leaders React To The Census Deadline Extension

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 26, 2020 at 5:22 AM EDT
Photo: Enayet Raheem
Photo: Enayet Raheem

The last day to complete the 2020 Census was less than a week away. But a federal judge ruled Thursday that the deadline will be extended for another month.  WLRN’s Sherrilyn Cabrera tells us how important this is for local outreach.

South Florida organizations are relieved with the Census’ deadline extension. Virginia Savietto works with Palm Beach County in promoting the Census to the Hispanic community. "I drew out a strategy. I involved the school district, to Spanish local media, to newspapers, to community organizations because those leaders are the ones that people trust. And now I’m happy, one more month so that means we get to stretch our efforts." In mid-July, the Trump administration shortened the deadline by a month. Advocates and elected officials filed a federal lawsuit. Commissioner Nan Rich of Broward County is part of the region's Census team. "We need to make one last push to encourage everyone to complete the Census. There needs to be an intensity and a feeling that this is a deadline and we need to meet it." The deadline is now October 31st.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
