CVS, Walgreens Offer Flu Shots Via Walk-In or Appointment

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 26, 2020 at 5:30 AM EDT
Photo: Charles Deluvio

Flu season has begun in Central Florida.

People can schedule their vaccination by going to the drug stores’ websites. CVS Regional Director Ahmed Velez says it’s important to get protected ahead of the flu season.
“Well, in light of the pandemic, I would say it’s critical that you know, healthcare resources are reserved for those who have tested positive for COVID-19. It’s more important than ever to keep yourself protected from contracting the seasonal flu.” Ahmed recommends getting a flu shot immediately. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say it’s possible to get both the flu and the coronavirus.

