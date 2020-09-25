Your Friday Coronavirus Update: COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 14,000

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 14,000

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida's death toll from COVID-19 has reached 14,083. The Florida Department of Health reported 13,915 Florida resident deaths from the virus and 168 non-resident deaths.

Some 2,847 new cases and 122 new deaths were reported Friday. The cumulative case count has reached 695,887.

In some Central Florida Counties, including Orange, Seminole, Brevard, Sumter and Lake, emergency room visits for influenza like illnesses are picking up, while ER visits for COVID-19 like illness are declining.

Other counties, including Volusia, Marion and Osceola, have seen declining ER visits for illnesses with both types of symptoms.

Statewide, hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 are declining. The Agency for Health Care Administration listed 2,138 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday.

Hospitalizations peaked at around 9,500 in late July.



Here's a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Gov. DeSantis Proposes “Bill of Rights” for Florida College Students During Pandemic

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is drafting a bill of rights for university students to protect them against new coronavirus regulations. Read more here.

‘This is a nightmare’: Marion County teacher shares frustration with online teaching

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

A Marion County civics teacher who posted a tearful Facebook video on the challenges of online instruction has been invited to join a task force addressing the problem. Read more here.

CDC Urges People To Get Flu Shots To Save Medical Resources For Pandemic Fighters

Robbie Gaffney, WFSU

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to get a flu shot. One reason for the push is to reserve medical supplies needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.

AdventHealth Centra Care Doubles Its Rapid Coronavirus Testing Capacity Ahead of Flu Season

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

AdventHealth Centra Care Medical Director Dr. Tim Hendrix says patients will be able to make an appointment online and get tested for coronavirus the same day. Read more here.