Stacey Abrams Blasts Trump After Jacksonville Rally

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 25, 2020 at 3:07 AM EDT
Photo: Stacey Abrams
Photo: Stacey Abrams

President Trump spoke at a rally in Jacksonville Thursday night. Former Georgia legislator Stacey Abrams gave her reaction to WUSF's Steve Newborn.

Abrams - who was considered one of Joe Biden's choices for vice president - took Trump to task for what she said was his failure to act in time to save untold lives because of the coronavirus pandemic. She said - if given the choice - Democrats would wait until after the election to nominate a new Supreme Court justice to replace Ruth Bader Ginsberg. And the fate of the Affordable Care Act and the ability to get abortions could hinge on her replacement. "Joe Biden is the only person with a plan to protect the health care of Floridians - especially the 650,000 Floridians who now have a pre-existing condition. Because that's what COVID is - and if we lose the ACA, we lose those protections, and most families can not make up the difference." After his rally in Jacksonville, Abrams called the president a "muckraker."

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
