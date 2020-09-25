Nightly concerts, live shows, club activity set to resume in The Villages

Social life in The Villages reopens next month, after being largely shut down since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nightly entertainment resumes October 5th at the Villages town squares. It's free, but people will need to get a ticket. Access will be limited to allow for social distancing.

The fitness centers in this sprawling retirement community will reopen at 50 percent capacity, and club activities will resume at the recreation centers.

Live shows will start back up at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, though attendance will be limited to 20 percent. The first show is a cabaret performance by Pinky on October 9th.

COVID-19 precautions appear to be working in The Villages. Positivity rates in the past couple of weeks have ranged from 5.8 to less than one percent in Sumter County.

Especially for seniors, health officials stress the importance of social distancing, handwashing, wearing masks and avoiding crowds.