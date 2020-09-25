© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Google Maps adds COVID-19 layer showing prevalence, trends

By Joe Byrnes
Published September 25, 2020 at 5:22 AM EDT
By tapping the icon on the upper right and selecting the "COVID-19 Info" layer Google Apps users can view coronavirus data on their mobile devices.
Google Maps has added a COVID-19 layer.

On your phone or tablet, you can see the prevalence of coronavirus in different areas.

For the U.S., for instance, counties and states are shaded in colors ranging from gray to dark red. The app shows the daily average over seven days of new cases per 100,000 residents.

It also shows whether case counts are increasing or decreasing.

Much of Central Florida is shaded orange, indicating an average rate of 10 to 20 cases. But Sumter, Seminole and Volusia counties are yellow because they're doing a little better.

Zooming out, the map shows higher numbers and rising case counts in the middle of the country, from Texas to North Dakota and Arkansas to Wisconsin.

Google uses data maintained by Johns Hopkins, the New York Times, Wikipedia and a source in India.

