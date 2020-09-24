Your Thursday Coronavirus Update: Florida Adds 2,500 New Cases

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Florida Adds 2,500 New Cases; Deaths Approach 14,000

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic has ticked up to 693,040, according to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health. Some 2,541 new cases were added Wednesday.

The DOH reported 177 new deaths, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 13,961, including 166 non-residents.

The percent positive rate for new cases Wednesday was 4.45%. Over the last 14 days the percent positive rate has ranged from 5.84% to 3.84%.

Hospitalizations are declining, according to figures from the Agency for Health Care Administration. Hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 were 2,168, compared to a week ago when 2,383 people hospitalized.



Here's a roundup of stories you may have missed:

How A Florida Elections Official Is Leaning On Creativity During A Complicated Year

Christianna Silva, NPR

Chris Anderson, supervisor of elections in Seminole County, Florida, had a stylus problem. He says it would have cost more than a quarter of a million dollars to purchase enough pens and styluses needed for the county’s 328,000 voters. So, his department got creative. Listen to the interview here.

CDC’s Halloween Guidelines Warn Against Typical Trick-Or-Treating

Laurel Wamsley, NPR

In a year that’s been plenty scary, this much is clear: Pandemic Halloween will be different than regular Halloween. Many traditional ways of celebrating are now considerably more frightful than usual, because now they bring the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Read more here.

Thousand of Kids ‘Missing’ From School, Millions Of Dollars At Stake In One Florida School District

Kerry Sheridan, WUSF

The annual budget for the Hillsborough County School District is tens of millions of dollars short, raising concerns about possible staff cuts in the midst of the pandemic. Read more here.