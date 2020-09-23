© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida seeks investigation on Bloomberg donation to expand voting

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 23, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT
Gov. Ron DeSantis Screenshot: The Florida Channel
Gov. Ron DeSantis Screenshot: The Florida Channel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s attorney general is asking state and federal law enforcement to investigate possible election law violations after billionaire and former Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg helped raise more than $16 million for Florida felons to pay their debts so they can vote.

Attorney General Ashley Moody sent a letter to the FBI and Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Wednesday.

She said Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked her to look into whether the Bloomberg donation to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition violated laws on providing people with a financial incentive to vote.

