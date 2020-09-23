© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Federal Housing Grant Goes to Florida Victims of Human Trafficking

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 23, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT
The Florida Center for Children and Youth of Tallahassee will be getting almost 500,000 dollars to help human trafficking victims find housing. The money is part of a grant stemming from the U.S. Department of Justice. 

The grant is meant to help pay costs related to short-term or transitional housing for victims of human trafficking. Those costs include rent, utilities, security deposits or relocation costs for six to 24 months. The money can also go toward helping victims find more permanent housing, jobs and boost victims' vocational skills. It also pays for counseling.

