Your Tuesday Coronavirus Update: COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 13,500

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Florida adds 2,418 new cases; death toll hits 13,500

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,418 new cases Tuesday, and 101 new deaths. The cumulative case number is 687,909. Some 13,579 people have died of COVID-19 statewide.

The percent positivity for new cases on Monday was 5.88%. Over the last 14 days the percent positivity has ranged from 3.85% to 5.92%.

The number of Florida residents getting tested for coronavirus has been below 50,000 for the last two days.

While the number of ED visits for COVID like illnesses have been trending down statewide, ED visits for flu like illness are beginning to tick up in some places, including Orange County.



Here's a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Emergency Room Visits for the Flu are Up in Orange County

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Raul Pino, with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, says these early cases suggest flu season is already here in Central Florida and it’s time to get vaccinated. Read more here.

CDC Publishes — Then Withdraws — Guidance On Aerosol Spread Of Coronavirus

Laurel Wamsley, NPR

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted guidance Friday evening saying that aerosol transmission might be one of the “most common” ways the coronavirus is spreading — and then took the guidance down on Monday. Read more here.

Norvell In Quarantine With COVID-19, Will Watch FSU vs. UM From Home

Lynn Hatter, WFSU

Florida State University head football coach Mike Norvell is doing his job remotely for another 10 days. Norvell is at home and quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19. Read more here.