Woman dies after snorkeling in Florida Keys

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 22, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT
Photo: Dylan Alcock
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida woman died after snorkeling in the Keys over the weekend.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says 63-year-old Kim Ellen Schwinge had been on a snorkeling trip Sunday morning near Key West.

Officials say a family member noticed that Schwinge was having difficulties breathing in the water.

She was taken to a commercial catamaran, where crew members began CPR. From there, she was transferred to a nearby U.S. Coast Guard station and then to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they don’t suspect foul play. An autopsy will determine an official cause of death.

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
