© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

DeSantis Defends Agencies' Response to Coronavirus

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 22, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT
Photo: Florida Channel
Photo: Florida Channel

With Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried calling for a coordinated response by statewide elected officials to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday defended the actions of agencies under his control.

The governor’s comments came following a Cabinet meeting that marked the first time since February 4th that the four statewide elected officials gathered in person. Fried, the lone statewide elected Democrat, has repeatedly called for Cabinet meetings and more coordination amid the pandemic. DeSantis says that Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Attorney General Ashley Moody, who along with Fried make up the state Cabinet, have been able to get information from agencies when needed during the difficult times. “There are just a lot of things that are not necessarily under the Cabinet’s purview. At the same time, I know Jimmy and Ashley have talked about that they meet with whoever they want to meet with. They’ve obviously been able to do that. So, I think people have worked very hard during these many, many months.” DeSantis and the Cabinet also held a conference call on May 28th. Fried didn’t bring up the coordination issue during Tuesday’s meeting, which lasted about 90 minutes and mostly stuck to items on a lengthy agenda.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealthDeSantis
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details