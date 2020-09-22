© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Bloomberg raises millions to help Florida felons vote

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 22, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT
Photo: AP
AP
/
Bloomberg speaks to supporters at a campaign office last month with "Mike will get it done" displayed on the wall behind him.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Billionaire Mike Bloomberg is helping Florida felons pay their debts so they can vote in the presidential election.

The former Democratic presidential candidate is taking action days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won a court victory to keep felons who served their time from voting until they’ve also paid off fines, restitution and court fees.

Bloomberg is part of an effort that has raised more than $20 million dollars to help these felons vote in the presidential election.

That’s in addition to $100 million he has pledged to help Joe Biden win Florida.

Mike BloombergCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
