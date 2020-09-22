Bloomberg raises millions to help Florida felons vote

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Billionaire Mike Bloomberg is helping Florida felons pay their debts so they can vote in the presidential election.

The former Democratic presidential candidate is taking action days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won a court victory to keep felons who served their time from voting until they’ve also paid off fines, restitution and court fees.

Bloomberg is part of an effort that has raised more than $20 million dollars to help these felons vote in the presidential election.

That’s in addition to $100 million he has pledged to help Joe Biden win Florida.