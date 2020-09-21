© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Officer charged with soliciting 'inappropriate' photos

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 21, 2020 at 7:08 AM EDT
Photo: Tingey Injury Law Firm
Photo: Tingey Injury Law Firm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy is facing a felony charge after investigators say he told a woman he would return her property if she sent him inappropriate photos.

Jacksonville police officer Brian Pace was arrested Sunday night and charged with soliciting a bribe.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the woman reported in May the theft of her cellphone and other property. Pace contacted her and told her the property had been found.

Investigators said he offered to return it if she would send him inappropriate photos over his cellphone. She filed a complaint this month. Pace contacted to meet her Sunday night, but he was arrested when he arrived.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE.
