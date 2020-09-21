© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Norvell In Quarantine With COVID-19, Will Watch FSU vs. UM From Home

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 21, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT
Florida State University has placed signs across campus reminding people to wear their masks. But infections are still rising among the student population. Photo: Robbie Gaffney, WFSU-FM
Matthew Peddie
/
Florida State University head football coach Mike Norvell is doing his job remotely for another 10 days. Norvell is at home and quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19.

He’s making due by streaming practices live and giving feedback.
“It’s a pretty good setup. I have access to go to different cameras as practice goes on. I was unsure how easily and functional it would operate, but actually, it was pretty good.” Norvell says he feels fine. He does not know how he contracted the virus. FSU plays Miami this weekend and Norvell, in his first year as head coach at FSU, will be watching from home.

