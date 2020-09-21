It's Voter Registration Time, Orlando Magic-Style: Register to Vote Tuesday at the Amway Center

Florida residents can register to vote or check their voter registration status Tuesday at the Amway Center.





Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orlando Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford and Magic Center Mo Bamba will be at the Amway Center Tuesday to help with registration efforts.

Florida residents can register to vote or check their status any time between 10 and 2 at the Disney Atrium on the north side of the building.

Free parking is available for residents in the Blue Lot across from Church Street. The entrance is on Hughey Ave.

The Amway Center will be an early voting site for Orange County residents starting October 19th from 8 to 8 daily. The site will close November 1.

Florida residents have until October 5 to register to vote or make changes with their supervisor of elections.

Learn more about voting orregister online here.