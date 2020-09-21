© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Georgia snorkeler attacked by shark in Florida Keys

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 21, 2020 at 7:12 AM EDT
Photo: Nariman Mesharrafa
Photo: Nariman Mesharrafa

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A 30-year-old snorkeler from Atlanta has been attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys.

Monroe County Sheriff’s officials say Andrew Eddy was in a private boat with his family exploring a reef at Sombrero Key Light on Sunday when he was bitten on the shoulder by a bull shark.

Family members immediately began first aid. Authorities said boaters in the area had spotted the bull shark earlier.

Witnesses said the shark was eight to 10-feet in length.

Danielle Prieur
