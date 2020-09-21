Fried Hosts "Cupboard" Meeting To Highlight Issues Left Off Cabinet Agenda

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried held what she calls a “cupboard” meeting Monday ahead of Tuesday’s cabinet meeting.

The items on her agenda?

Voting rights, unemployment and an update on the coronavirus-all issues she requested to have on the cabinet’s agenda but was denied.

Fried continues to blame Gov. Ron DeSantis for not being more transparent during the global pandemic.

“Meetings of the Florida Cabinet are supposed to be opportunities for Floridians to watch their leaders make significant decisions together, with transparency and a spirit of collaboration. Unfortunately, that has not been the case since 2019, but especially since this pandemic began.” Fried brought former Department of Health scientist Rebekah Jones onto the call. Jones was fired for what she says was refusing to manipulate coronavirus data. She now runs an independent tracking website, and says the number of COVID-19 cases in public schools across the state is likely higher than what’s been reported.