© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fried Hosts "Cupboard" Meeting To Highlight Issues Left Off Cabinet Agenda

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 21, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT
Photo: FDACS
Photo: FDACS

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried held what she calls a “cupboard” meeting Monday ahead of Tuesday’s cabinet meeting.

The items on her agenda?

Voting rights, unemployment and an update on the coronavirus-all issues she requested to have on the cabinet’s agenda but was denied.

Fried continues to blame Gov. Ron DeSantis for not being more transparent during the global pandemic.
“Meetings of the Florida Cabinet are supposed to be opportunities for Floridians to watch their leaders make significant decisions together, with transparency and a spirit of collaboration. Unfortunately, that has not been the case since 2019, but especially since this pandemic began.” Fried brought former Department of Health scientist Rebekah Jones onto the call. Jones was fired for what she says was refusing to manipulate coronavirus data. She now runs an independent tracking website, and says the number of COVID-19 cases in public schools across the state is likely higher than what’s been reported.

Tags
Nikki FriedCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details