© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Judge Reportedly Among Short List To Replace RBG

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 21, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT
Photo: Claire Anderson
Photo: Claire Anderson

A Cuban American judge originally from Miami is reportedly on the short list to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg on the U.S. Supreme Court.

During a Zoom media call today, South Florida congresswoman Lois Frankel said this move by President Trump is politically motivated. "What should be concerning to everyone is that this appointment be based upon Florida’s electoral votes — which obviously is what the president is most concerned about is, is that. Rather than qualifications." Judge Barbara Lagoa has experience serving on the Florida Supreme Court. Last year, the president nominated her to serve on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. President Trump has said that he plans to announce a nominee this week.

Tags
Barbara LagoaCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details