FSU coach Norvell tests positive for virus

Florida State coach Mike Norvell has tested positive for the coronavirus and won't coach the Seminoles in-person this week as they prepare for Miami.

Norvell says he tested positive Friday but is feeling fine. Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen is taking over his duties, but the first-year Florida State head coach still intends to contribute.

FSU's athletic director says he's been in contact with the Atlantic Coast Conference and Miami and they don't believe the game is in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, Memphis announced it needs another week off and canceled its game against Texas-San Antonio scheduled for Friday.

The Tigers were supposed to play Houston this weekend but that game was postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak among Memphis’ players.

UTSA will play Middle Tennessee instead Friday.