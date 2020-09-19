© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Preparing Classrooms For Reopening Is Complicated, Says South Florida Doctor

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 19, 2020 at 5:08 AM EDT
Photo: Kelly Sikkema

Many South Florida public school students are returning to classrooms soon.

Dr. Lisa Gwynn is a pediatrician on the Miami-Dade superintendent’s reopening committee. On the South Florida Roundup, she said there are a lot of complicated logistics. "If they do come down with symptoms, how that child is managed, sending them to the isolation room, calling the parents, quarantining classrooms, testing availability and all of those questions are still being worked out." In-person learning will resume in Palm Beach County on Monday. Broward and Miami-Dade’s school districts are considering an October 5th start date — or possibly sooner. Health experts say kids are less likely to suffer serious complications from COVID-19 — but they can spread the disease.

coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
